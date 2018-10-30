Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Waffle House shooting suspect deemed fit to face charges

October 30, 2018 7:48 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Tennessee say mental health officials have concluded that the suspect in a deadly Waffle House shooting is competent to face charges in court.

A spokesman for District Attorney Glenn Funk said Tuesday the case against Travis Reinking will be presented to a grand jury soon, though a date hasn’t been set. It will consider evidence and decide what charges should be sent to a jury.

Authorities say Reinking used an assault-style rifle to fire on the Nashville restaurant April 22, killing four people.

In August, he was ordered to receive treatment in a mental facility for schizophrenia in hopes he’d become fit for trial.

Police say Reinking was nearly naked, only wearing a green jacket, when he opened fire outside the restaurant and then stormed it.

