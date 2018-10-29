Listen Live Sports

Woman pleads not guilty in slaying of worker on lunch break

October 29, 2018 12:16 pm
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who posted bizarre, ranting YouTube videos before she was accused of shooting another woman last year in a New York park has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports 32-year-old Holly Colino entered the plea Monday in Rochester.

She is charged with second-degree murder in the August 2017 slaying of 33-year-old Megan Dix. Authorities say Dix was sitting in her vehicle in a Brockport park while on her lunch break when Colino walked up and shot her in the head.

Colino was originally from the Rochester area but had recently moved back from Phoenix.

A judge ruled in March that her case could go to trial after receiving a “fitness to proceed” report from two court-appointed experts.

