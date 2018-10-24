Listen Live Sports

Zimmerman attorney to defend city commissioner in shooting

October 24, 2018 7:05 pm
 
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — The attorney who defended George Zimmerman in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin has joined the legal team of a former Florida city commissioner charged with fatally shooting a man he accused of shoplifting.

The Ledger reports that Mark O’Mara will join 47-year-old Michael Dunn’s other attorney, Rusty Franklin, at a Thursday morning hearing seeking pretrial release from jail.

Surveillance video released to the public shows Dunn shooting 50-year-old Cristobal Lopez on Oct. 3. Dunn was charged with second-degree murder last week and resigned Monday from the Lakeland City Commission.

O’Mara represented Zimmerman after he fatally shot a teenage Martin in central Florida in 2012. Martin was black. Zimmerman identifies as Hispanic. He claimed self-defense and was acquitted.

O’Mara went on to become a legal analyst for CNN.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

