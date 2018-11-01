Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
1 inmate found guilty of murder in Delaware prison riot

November 20, 2018 5:35 pm
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One of three inmates on trial for a deadly Delaware prison riot has been found guilty of murder.

A New Castle County jury on Tuesday found Dwayne Staats guilty of felony murder and other charges. The jury found Jarreau Ayers guilty of several charges including riot, kidnapping and assault. Deric Forney was found not guilty on all charges.

All three defendants were charged with first-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, riot and conspiracy after the riot at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, the state’s maximum-security prison. They’re the first to be tried of the 17 inmates charged in the riot.

Correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed during the February 2017 uprising. Two other officers were beaten and tormented by inmates before being released. Response teams rescued a female counselor. She was not injured.

