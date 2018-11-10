10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOPE DWINDLES IN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Relatives visit shelters and call police hoping to find loved ones alive as the death toll from the Northern California wildfire spikes to 42 — the deadliest in state history.

2. ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN TENSIONS WORST SINCE 2014 WAR

Gaza militants fire dozens of rockets at southern Israel, killing a man in a strike on a residential building, and warn they will escalate their attacks if Israel continues bombarding the Gaza Strip. The cross-border attacks were triggered by a botched Israeli undercover raid into the blockaded costal territory.

3. DEMOCRAT MAKES HISTORY IN ARIZONA

Kyrsten Sinema becomes the first woman in the state elected to the U.S. Senate in a race that was among the most closely watched in the nation.

4. ASEAN LEADERS LAMENT US TRADE MOVE

The potential damage to global trade brought on by Trump’s tariffs battle with Beijing looms at the key economic summit in Singapore.

5. WHO AFGHANS ARE BLAMING FOR WAR

After 17 years of conflict, Americans once hailed as liberators are now increasingly seen as architects of their country’s demise.

6. IN MEXICO CARAVAN, LGBTQ MIGRANTS STICK TOGETHER FOR SAFETY

Transgender women and gay men fleeing violence and discrimination back home are finding the journey north to be just as threatening.

7. US COLLEGES ATTRACTING FEWER FOREIGN STUDENTS

The report’s authors cite sharper competition from other countries including Australia and Canada, along with the rising cost of education in the U.S.

8. BELLA AND OLIVER ABOUT TO GET HEALTHIER FARE

Petco bans artificial ingredients as demand for natural pet food grows.

9. THE GENIUS OF STAN LEE

It’s no stretch to say that the father of Marvel helped redraw the world of American fiction as he presented a pantheon of deeply flawed protagonists.

10. GIANTS SNAP LOSING SKID

Eli Manning’s late touchdown pass helps New York snap a five-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23.

