10-year-old Wisconsin girl detained in infant’s death

November 5, 2018 1:28 pm
 
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has been detained in the death of an infant in northwestern Wisconsin.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL’-chek) says the girl is in juvenile custody.

WQOW-TV reports that Kowalczyk said the sheriff’s department got a call on Tuesday from a caretaker at a day care in the town of Wheaton. The caller said a 6-month-old male was bleeding from the head and was unresponsive.

The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Kowalczyk said the girl told police she hurt the infant.

The girl appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court on Monday. Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Wheaton is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

