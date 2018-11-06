Listen Live Sports

$100K raised for California teacher who punched student

November 6, 2018 3:22 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Community members have raised more than $100,000 for a Los Angeles-area teacher captured on video punching a student who had repeatedly called him a racial slur and other names.

By Tuesday, a Gofundme page had raised more than double the stated goal of $50,000 for Marston Riley, a music teacher at Maywood Academy High School.

Video on social media shows Riley, who is black, repeatedly hitting the student, who returns some blows. Before the scuffle, the video showed the student throwing a basketball at the 64-year-old Riley and calling him names.

The student was treated for minor injuries, and Riley was released on bond after being arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

The school district says administrators have met with students, staff and parents “to begin the healing process.”

