16 exposed to carbon monoxide at hotel, taken to hospital

November 2, 2018 2:44 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Sixteen people, including one child, were taken to a hospital after authorities say they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a North Carolina hotel.

News outlets report that employees and guests at the Holiday Inn Express in Jacksonville were suffering medical problems Friday morning and fire officials evacuated the building after high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside. The utilities were shut off and the building was searched and ventilated.

Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services Battalion Chief Edward “Tee” Tallman says 15 adults and one child were treated at Onslow Memorial Hospital. He says all are doing well and are expected to be released.

There’s no word yet on what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.

