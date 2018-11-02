Listen Live Sports

2 charged in scheme to skim thousands of credit card numbers

November 2, 2018 11:01 am
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Prosecutors say two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Rhode Island on charges they stole thousands of credit card numbers and personal identifying information.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Providence says Juan Jose Rodriguez-Castro and Wilberd Armando Reyes-Castro used credit card skimming machines in gas stations and other places in several states between 2016 and 2018. They then allegedly used the information gleaned from some 18,000 cards to create fraudulent credit and debit cards and make at least $1.2 million in purchases.

The defendants face several charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud and identity theft.

Messages were left with their attorneys.

Authorities say Reyes-Castro and Rodriguez-Castro were arrested in June and are also the subject of immigration detainers lodged against them by Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

