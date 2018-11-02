Listen Live Sports

2 dead in Colorado crash involving truck fleeing police

November 22, 2018
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say two people have died in a crash involving a suspicious pick-up truck that fled from officers.

Fort Collins Police Department spokesman Brandon Barnes said the driver of the suspicious truck was arrested at the crash location.

Barnes said police were investigating a report of a suspicious truck on Thursday. He said the driver fled inside the truck when officers approached.

They did not chase after the truck.

Barnes said the multi-car crash happened soon after that, at an intersection about three miles (4.83 kilometers) away.

Police did not release any information about the person arrested or those killed. Fort Collins is about 65 miles (104.6 kilometers) north of Denver.

