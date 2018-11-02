Listen Live Sports

2 decomposing bodies found in Florida home

November 27, 2018
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies found two decomposing bodies inside a Florida home along with a handwritten note warning of hazardous chemicals.

News outlets report deputies and fire rescue officials were called to the neighborhood nearly Orlando on Monday after a neighbor complained of a suspicious smell.

Investigators didn’t find any chemicals in the home. Deputies said the bodies were in a bedroom.

Neighbors told news outlets that a woman and her autistic son lived in the home. But Orange County Sheriff’s Commander Bill Armstrong said the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The incident remains under investigation.

