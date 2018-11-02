2nd man pleads ‘not guilty’ in slayings of 8 from family

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The second of four family members charged with killing eight people from another family in southern Ohio has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old George Wagner IV was arraigned on a 22-count indictment Wednesday in Pike County court. He’s being held without bond. He ignored reporters’ calls for comment before entering the courtroom.

Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family. An attorney who has represented the Wagners has said they’ll be vindicated.

Wagner’s brother, 26-year-old Edward “Jake” Wagner, pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Arraignments are scheduled Thursday for 48-year-old Angela Wagner and Tuesday for 47-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

Authorities have suggested a child custody dispute was a possible motive.

