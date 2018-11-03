Man arrested in Indiana Thanksgiving shooting that killed 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Three people were shot to death and another two were critically injured in a possible Thanksgiving home invasion, and a suspect has been arrested, police in northeastern Indiana said Friday.

Fort Wayne police said Kameron J. Joyner, 22, was arrested during a traffic stop and is being held at the Allen County Jail on five preliminary counts of aggravated battery.

Police spokesman Officer Michael Joyner said police are looking for another 22-year-old man considered a person of interest in the attack, and that he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Joyner said detectives believe the shootings resulted from a home invasion.

Officers called to the home on the south side of Fort Wayne about 10:30 p.m. Thursday found four victims inside and one outside. Two males and a female victim were pronounced dead at the scene, while two male victims were hospitalized.

They remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday afternoon, Joyner said.

Allen County Coroner Dr. Craig Nelson said autopsies would be performed Friday afternoon and the names of the deceased would be released once relatives have been notified.

About 20 relatives and friends of the victims gathered across the street from the home, which was cordoned off by caution tape, The Journal Gazette reported.

