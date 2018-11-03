Listen Live Sports

3 Maryland men indicted in case involving fentanyl haul

November 8, 2018 5:04 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Three Maryland men have been indicted in federal court on charges they were involved in a conspiracy to distribute a haul of synthetic opioids trafficked by a group with ties to Mexican drug cartels.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore announced Thursday that a grand jury has indicted three suspects on conspiracy charges involving 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur says the fentanyl seized so far in the case is “enough to kill 10 million people.”

The national opioid scourge is fueled by fentanyl-related fatalities.

Prosecutors allege the defendants are high-ranking members of a Baltimore-based drug trafficking group. They say the men obtained drugs from a Miami-based organization with ties to the Mexican Sinaloa and Tijuana drug cartels.

The defendants’ lawyers declined comment Thursday.

