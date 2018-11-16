Listen Live Sports

Adoption scheme: Woman accused of defrauding 2 couples

November 16, 2018 10:08 am
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is accused of defrauding two sets of would-be parents, telling both that they would adopt her baby.

Now 33-year-old Christina Bay is awaiting trial, along with childbirth.

Daytona Beach police tell news outlets Bay was arrested Wednesday on charges of adoption deception and fraud.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that on Oct. 22, adoption attorney Brian Kelly told police that a couple he represents funded a $15,000 escrow account to cover Bay’s living expenses for six months. The couple thought they were adopting Bay’s baby, due Nov. 22.

A police report shows another couple also signed a contract in September to adopt the same baby.

Police said Bay took $14,254 from the first couple and $3,942 from the second couple.

Records don’t list a lawyer for Bay.

