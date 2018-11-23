Listen Live Sports

Another inmate involved in Delaware prison riot has died

November 23, 2018 6:35 am
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Correction says another inmate involved in a fatal prison riot last year has died.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports an agency statement that says 30-year-old Kelly Gibbs died Thursday morning. The statement says foul play isn’t suspected. No other details have been released.

Gibbs pleaded guilty this week to rioting, kidnapping and conspiracy related to the riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that killed guard Steven Floyd. He also was charged with first-degree murder and assault.

He was not in the group of inmates tried this week, though their testimony depicted him as part of the initial violence. State police are investigating.

Forty-nine-year-old inmate Luis Cabrera died this month while being held at the jail among other potential inmate witnesses.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

