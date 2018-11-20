Army veteran pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in Georgia

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. Army veteran has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 slaying of his girlfriend.

WXIA-TV reports 25-year-old Brian Marsh Semrinec pleaded guilty Monday to killing 28-year-old Shuyi Li, a Chinese national and Georgia Tech graduate. A Cobb County District Attorney’s Office statement says county police were called to Li’s home in Smyrna last September when she failed to show up for work.

It says her body was found wrapped in a blanket and buried under a mound of items. She died of multiple sharp- and blunt-force wounds to her head and neck. Li’s car and credit cards were missing from her home, and police tracked them to Semrinec. The statement says he had fled to Dallas, Texas, and confessed to a veteran’s hospital security guard.

