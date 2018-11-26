Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Hurricane Michael killed at least 43 in Florida

November 26, 2018
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have linked more deaths to Hurricane Michael, raising the state’s death toll to 43.

Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesman Alberto Moscoso said Monday that two more deaths were confirmed in hard-hit Bay County, raising the total there to 23.

Florida has also raised the toll in Jackson and Washington counties to four deaths in each county. The new totals also include one death in Leon County, one death in Franklin County and one death in Wakulla County.

Gulf County had three deaths, Gadsden and Liberty counties had two deaths, while Clay and Calhoun counties each had one death.

State emergency management officials tally storm-related deaths from rulings from district medical examiners.

Michael slammed Florida’s Panhandle last month.

