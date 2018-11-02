Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Therapist killed himself and mother of patient

November 2, 2018 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONROVIA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama therapist fatally shot the mother of one his patients before killing himself.

Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Donny Shaw tells AL.com that 43-year-old Jonathan Neil Coffman killed 36-year-old Sunshine Price Pauly outside of her Monrovia home Friday and then shot himself. Shaw says Coffman was a therapist and treated Pauly’s 7-year-old son.

News outlets report deputies were called when a woman reported she was in danger and a man was at her home with a gun. Authorities say the man and woman were dead from gunshot wounds when deputies arrived.

The woman’s 7-year-old child was there but remained unharmed. Shaw says family members are taking care of the child.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Investigators say they are still working to determine a motive for the murder-suicide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad