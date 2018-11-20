Background reviews oust nearly 130 Chicago school workers

CHICAGO (AP) — A review of Chicago Public Schools’ background checks prompted by a newspaper investigation has resulted in nearly 130 school district employees being terminated, recommended for dismissal or simply resigning amid scrutiny.

The Chicago Tribune reports that those employees included nine teachers, 35 people classified as classroom aides and an unspecified number of people the district lists as substitute or hourly workers.

Another 124 employees remain barred from work because they haven’t submitted fresh fingerprints for an updated background check.

The district’s review came after the newspaper reported in June that ineffective background checks sometimes exposed students to educators with criminal convictions and arrests for sex crimes against children.

The district now says the vast majority of its more than 68,000 school employees, vendors and volunteers have been cleared for duty.

