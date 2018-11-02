Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Black freshmen enrollment drops sharply at U of Maryland

November 2, 2018 12:19 pm
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Newly released data from the University of Maryland shows that the number of first-year black students enrolled dropped sharply this fall, to an eight-year low.

Provost Mary Ann Rankin said in a Wednesday statement that “the tragic incidents of the last two years” likely played a role in the decline.

That includes the May 2017 on-campus fatal stabbing of black Bowie State University student Richard W. Collins III, which is being prosecuted as a hate crime. A white former University of Maryland student is charged.

The Baltimore Sun reports 7.3 percent of the freshman class is black — roughly 340 of 4,700 students.

The university has pledged to strengthen diversity, with plans to appoint an Enrollment Action Council, increase financial aid offerings and hire a coordinator to boost recruitment efforts.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

