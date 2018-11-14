Boy, 13, pleads not guilty in shooting death of 6-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy in Louisiana has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old.

The Advocate reports the child appeared in court Tuesday wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and accompanied by his grandmother and court-appointed attorney. First-grader Jahiem Holliday was shot to death this month in the backyard of a Baton Rouge home.

Authorities say the boys were playing outside near a group of people who were talking about making a music video. Their ages are unclear. They say the 13-year-old went inside his home and returned with a gun thought to belong to his uncle.

Police have said the boys may have argued. Prosecutors say the boy pointed a gun at the 6-year-old and fired a shot that the defense says was accidental.

