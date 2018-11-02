Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Brooklyn Jewish temple defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

November 2, 2018 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old Brooklyn man for scrawling anti-Semitic graffiti throughout a Jewish temple.

James Polite was charged Friday with criminal mischief as a hate crime, and making graffiti.

Police say he entered the temple in the Prospect Heights neighborhood on Thursday evening and used a black marker to deface its walls with racial slurs such as “Kill all Jews” and “Jews better be ready.”

He also is charged with setting arson fires in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg section, including one at a Jewish banquet hall.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The suspect reportedly was admitted to a hospital psychiatric ward for observation.

Temple administrator Ross Brady told the New York Daily News that the hate crime has spurred the house of worship to move ahead with most of its programs and services.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad