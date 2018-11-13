Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

20 hurt as car crashes into Social Security office

November 13, 2018 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Police say 20 people were injured when a car crashed through the front of a Social Security office in New Jersey.

Egg Harbor Township police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when 56-year-old Donna Woodall was attempting to park. Authorities say the Atlantic City woman crashed her car into the lobby of the building where many people were waiting.

One of those injured was in critical condition, one was in serious condition and the rest sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say the crash appears to be an accident. Its exact cause remains under investigation.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The building was deemed to be structurally sound after the crash.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots