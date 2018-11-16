Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Charges dropped against ex-radio host in tomahawk incident

November 16, 2018 3:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against an ex-Tennessee radio host who police say swung a tomahawk at the windshield of another driver during a road rage incident and then got shot in the arm.

Hamilton County district attorney spokeswoman Melydia Clewell tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press there was insufficient evidence against Jeffery Styles, formerly of WGOW. The prosecutor’s office says it won’t present the allegations to a grand jury.

Styles was arrested in June on aggravated assault and vandalism charges in Chattanooga. Police say he approached Nickolas Bullington’s car with the tomahawk, hit the front windshield, and then Bullington fired one shot and hit Styles’ right arm.

Styles says he acted out of self-defense, believing Bullington would shoot him.

Advertisement

WGOW’s parent company, Cumulus Communications, has ended its relationship with Styles.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized