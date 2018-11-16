Child in 911 recording after shooting: ‘Mommy got hit’

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A series of 911 recordings show authorities received multiple reports of a shooting that killed four people and injured a fifth at a New Mexico home. One of the calls came from a child who says, “My mommy got hit.”

The calls reporting the domestic shooting Tuesday in the Navajo Nation community of Tsayatoh were released two days later to the Gallup Independent newspaper in response to a public records request.

Authorities say the gunman was among the deceased. A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect and victims’ names have not been released.

Authorities say a man called first at 2:30 a.m., before the child called, saying “mommy’s hurting.”

Then a woman called saying “I’m gonna die,” and that her boyfriend shot her twice.

