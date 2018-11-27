Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Comey calls acting attorney general ‘not the sharpest knife’

November 27, 2018 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey says Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker “may not be the sharpest knife” in the drawer.

Comey made those comments during an interview Monday with WGBH News in Boston after he was asked whether Whitaker could derail special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Comey said Whitaker “may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer” but Comey said Whitaker “knows that if he acted in an extralegal way, he would go down in history for the wrong reasons.”

Comey also said his legal team is reviewing his options after he was subpoenaed to appear before a congressional committee next week. Comey has said he wants the questioning to happen publicly.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A Department of Justice spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email Tuesday.

___

Information from: WGBH-FM, http://www.wgbh.org

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House