Correction: Powerball-Surprise Winner story

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — In a Nov. 14 story about a woman who won a $1 million Powerball lottery prize, The Associated Press erroneously reported that she was from Iowa and that her ticket matched all six numbers. Nicole Argent is from St. Charles, Missouri, and her ticket matched five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Missouri woman thought she won $100, but really she won $1M

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who thought she had won $100 on the Powerball was a few zeros off — she won $1 million.

When Nicole Argent, of St. Charles, went to a local convenience store to cash in, workers turned the computer screen around to prove to her that she had miscalculated her success.

Argent went to a U-Gas store in St. Louis County on Oct. 19 to buy a Mega Millions ticket, but arrived three minutes after the 8:59 p.m. cutoff. She settled for a couple of Powerball tickets for the Oct. 20 drawing.

She initially thought one of the tickets matched four white-ball numbers. It turned out she matched five white balls — 16, 54, 57, 62 and 69. She did not match the Powerball number, 23.

