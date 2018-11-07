Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Couple accused of keeping food from sons take plea deals

November 7, 2018 10:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EMERSON, Neb. (AP) — A northeast Nebraska couple accused of child abuse for locking cupboards and a refrigerator to keep their sons from eating snacks have taken plea deals.

Dakota County Court records say 41-year-old Blaine Busker and his 38-year-old wife, Donella Busker, entered no-contest pleas Tuesday to one count each of misdemeanor child abuse. Prosecutors dropped second counts in return for the Buskers’ pleas. She’s scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18, followed the next day by his sentencing.

A court document says the 14- and 15-year-old boys were allowed to wash their clothes only once a week and shower every other day. The parents padlocked the bathroom that contained the home’s only shower.

The two also were accused of disciplining the boys by sitting on them, making it hard for them to breathe.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history