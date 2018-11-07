Listen Live Sports

Delaware to move hundreds of inmates to Pennsylvania

November 7, 2018 3:52 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware prison officials plan to move hundreds of inmates from the site of a deadly inmate uprising to Pennsylvania to reduce overtime for severely understaffed correctional officers.

Delaware’s Department of Correction said Wednesday that officials entered into a two-year agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to accept up to 330 Delaware inmates. The agreement calls for Delaware to pay Pennsylvania $123 per inmate, per day, to house offenders sentenced in Delaware.

Officials say the selected inmates have more than five years remaining on their sentences and will return to Delaware to complete their sentences when the correctional officer vacancy rate is projected to be “significantly lower.”

There are currently 237 vacancies statewide.

A review conducted after a fatal riot last year found Delaware’s maximum-security prison to overcrowded, understaffed and mismanaged.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

