Deli owner pulls out machete, chases away robbery suspect

November 24, 2018 6:49 pm
 
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (AP) — A deli owner whipped out a machete and chased away a would-be robber who has now been charged with holding up five New York businesses in the past two months.

Ana Guevara tells Newsday she now realizes she and her husband could have been killed in the Wednesday confrontation at Deli and Pupuseria in Huntington Station on Long Island. Manuel Guevara thinks suspect Carlos Garcia had a fake gun.

The 35-year-old Garcia was charged Thursday in robberies at two cellphone stores, two delis and a laundromat. A suspected getaway driver, 53-year-old Angela Reilly, was also arrested.

Court records did not list lawyers for them.

Police say that after Guevara chased Garcia away, Garcia tried robbing a nearby deli owned by her sister-in-law.

A customer there helped track Garcia down by following the getaway car and writing down the license plate number.

