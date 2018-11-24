Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deputies: 24 bronze urns stolen from Kentucky cemetery

November 24, 2018 3:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LILY, Ky. (AP) — Deputies in Kentucky say 24 bronze urns were stolen from a cemetery, and a mausoleum was vandalized in incidents they suspect are related.

A news release says the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what happened at Cumberland Memorial Gardens near unincorporated Lily, about six miles south of London.

The sheriff’s office was notified by management Thursday of the vandalism in the mausoleum, which was reported as a forced entry into a tomb. The family of the disturbed tomb was notified.

Then on Friday, a deputy returned to Cumberland Memorial Gardens after the facility’s management determined that two dozen urns were stolen.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 606-864-6600.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending