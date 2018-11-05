Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deputies: Woman claims she was handed baby at Disney resort

November 5, 2018 9:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a woman walked into a Walt Disney World resort claiming a stranger had given her a newborn baby.

Authorities later realized that the woman was actually the newborn’s mother.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Williamson said in an email that investigators located the woman on Sunday evening and took her to a facility for treatment and evaluation. The baby was reported to be in good health at a local hospital.

Officials say the woman walked into the Animal Kingdom Lodge lobby around 2 a.m. Sunday. Reedy Creek Fire Rescue took the baby to nearby Celebration Hospital.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated