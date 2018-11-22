Listen Live Sports

Deputy needs eye surgery after Thanksgiving shooting

November 22, 2018 11:02 am
 
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy responding to a family fight in South Carolina was shot at and ended up with a shotgun pellet or bullet fragment in the eye.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus says the suspect also shot a woman in the house, then died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Malphrus said his deputies were called to the home near Ridgeland early Thursday morning. He did not give details about the domestic incident.

Malphrus said in a post on Facebook that the deputy is recovering from surgery. He says the woman wounded is at a Savannah, Georgia, hospital, but did not give her condition.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

Ridgeland is about 30 miles north of Savannah.

