Diocese withdraws offer to house priest at retirement home

November 12, 2018 5:35 pm
 
PIEDMONT, S.D. (AP) — The Diocese of Rapid City has withdrawn an offer to house a priest accused of child sexual abuse at a priest retirement home.

Some parents in Piedmont objected to the possible release of 38-year-old John Praveen to the diocese’s supervision at Casa Maria, a property in Piedmont for retired priests. Community members were upset that the retirement home is near a school and church.

But the Rapid City Journal reports the diocese said in a news release Friday that the retirement home has been removed as an option because of community concerns.

Praveen was charged last month with sexually abusing a 13-year-old child. The priest formerly served with the Rapid City diocese.

Prosecutors last week objected to the release and asked the judge to continue Praveen’s $100,000 bond.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

