District settles lawsuit that alleged racism in school

November 27, 2018 5:51 am
 
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania school officials have agreed to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit that alleged black schoolchildren were subjected to rampant discrimination and a hostile environment because of their race.

The Saucon Valley School District agreed to continue its anti-bullying program, provide anti-bias training for the next three years and pay almost $100,000 as part of the settlement. The Morning Call reports district officials redacted the names of the plaintiffs in the settlement.

School board member Bryan Eichfeld confirmed the lawsuit involved the McLean family. Kerry and Sheila MacLean filed a civil rights lawsuit against the district in May 2017, saying their sons faced constant racist harassment and violent threats — alleging school officials ignored the boys’ complaints.

Superintendent Craig Butler says the district is continuing to address diversity and bullying.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

