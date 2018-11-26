Listen Live Sports

Ex-Army reservist to serve 11 years for gun theft, escape

November 26, 2018 8:06 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A former Army reservist has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for stealing six machine guns and 10 handguns from a U.S. Army Reserve facility, escaping from federal prison and attempting to rob two banks.

The 37-year-old Cambridge resident, James Morales, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last year to several counts including possessing stolen firearms, theft of government property, being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted bank robbery.

Authorities say Morales stole the guns from an Army Reserve center in Worcester (WUH’-stur) in November 2015 and was captured days later in New York City.

Prosecutors say Morales escaped from prison in December 2016 by climbing a basketball hoop, jumping onto a roof and going through a barbed wire fence. He was recaptured days later after trying to rob two banks.

