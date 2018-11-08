Listen Live Sports

Father arrested after 4 children die in Texas house fire

November 8, 2018 6:59 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested on charges relating to the death of four young children — three of them his — in a West Texas house fire.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that Wesley Lance Harvey was being held on charges that include abandoning or endangering a child.

Sheriff’s Capt. Joseph Gilliam said Harvey was the father of three of the four children killed and that he lived in the house. He said there was no preliminary indication of what caused the fire.

Deputies responded late Wednesday to the fire at a mobile home west of the city of Lubbock.

Deputies and other first responders found the children inside the home and attempted life-saving measures, but none could be revived. The oldest was 7 years old and the youngest was 1.

Online jail records don’t indicate an attorney for Harvey.

