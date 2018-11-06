Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

FBI assisting with search for girl abducted from mobile home

November 6, 2018 1:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI has joined the search for a 13-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park.

News outlets report an FBI release says investigators were following nearly 50 leads in the disappearance of Hania Noelia Aguilar. Lumberton police Chief Michael McNeill has said a witness saw a man grab Hania Monday morning.

Family members say the eighth grader went outside to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say the man then forced her into a green Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates NWS 984 and drove off.

Capt. Terry Parker says this is being investigated as a stranger abduction. The FBI says the state Bureau of Investigation, state Highway Patrol and others are expected to join the search Tuesday.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Mariner works in the control tower aboard US navy ship

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated