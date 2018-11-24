Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

FBI highlights kidnapped teen’s shoes in search for leads

November 24, 2018 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for shoes belonging to a missing 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier this month.

The FBI said Saturday Hania Aguilar owned distinctive shoes that her kidnapper could have tried to get rid of. The shoes are white Adidas sneakers with colorful stitching on the back heel.

Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5 from a mobile home park. Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending