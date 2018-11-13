Listen Live Sports

FBI raises reward in case of kidnapped North Carolina teen

November 13, 2018 4:50 pm
 
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI has raised its reward for information in the case of a missing North Carolina teenager who was kidnapped outside her home.

Agent Andy de la Roche told a news conference Tuesday that the agency is raising its reward to $25,000 for information on the disappearance of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. The state of North Carolina is already offering a $5,000 reward.

De la Roche said the agency wants either information leading to the girl’s whereabouts, or for information leading to the people responsible for Aguilar’s disappearance.

Relatives and police say the eighth-grader went outside on Nov. 5 in Lumberton to start a relative’s vehicle when a man forced her into an SUV. The SUV was found three days later in Lumberton.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

