Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Felon’s sentence stands after driving SUV through house

November 20, 2018 3:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A felon who plowed his speeding SUV through a sleeping woman’s bedroom while fleeing North Carolina law officers can’t claim he was wrongly convicted based on insufficient evidence he caused more than $1,000 in damage.

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Donald Leon Gorham II was rightfully convicted of speeding to elude arrest through three counties and a neighborhood near Burlington.

Gorham tore through Reidsville’s city limits at 80 mph (130 kph), hit a guardrail, steered up a driveway, splintered through a house, and clipped a shed. A woman was lying in her bed with her head less than a foot (.3 meters) away from where Gorham’s Chevrolet Tahoe passed through the house.

Gorham was convicted as a habitual felon and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference