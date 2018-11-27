Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida: 2nd person dies in group of bicyclists hit by car

November 27, 2018 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a second bicyclist has died after a distracted driver crashed into a group of riders over the weekend.

Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone told news outlets Tuesday that 62-year-old Carlos Rodriguez died after undergoing surgery at a Fort Lauderdale hospital.

Police say 33-year-old driver Nicole Vanderweit struck a group of six bike riders Sunday morning. She told investigators she was distracted by something in the passenger compartment. She also said the sun was shining directly in her face.

Officials say 53-year-old Denise Marsh was declared dead shortly after the crash.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

One other rider remained hospitalized Tuesday. Two others were treated and released. A teen was scraped up but not hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say alcohol and speed weren’t a factor.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia