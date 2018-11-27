Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man accused of stabbing woman over underdone potato

November 27, 2018 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 36-year-old Florida man is accused of stabbing a woman with a fork over an undercooked potato.

Action News Jax reports Kenneth Crumpton was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s remained in the Nassau County Jail on a $25,002 bond Tuesday.

An arrest report says the victim told a witness that Crumpton stabbed her in the head with a fork. Crumpton told investigators he threw the fork at her and it “glanced off her head.”

Police said the woman had multiple stab wounds and blood was on her head, but she refused treatment for her injuries.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Crumpton.

