Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Forecasters: South is in for wintry mix this week

November 13, 2018 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Forecasters are warning that snow, sleet and freezing rain are likely Wednesday and Thursday across parts of the South.

The National Weather Service says accumulating snow is likeliest in northeast Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, northwest Tennessee, western and central Kentucky and southern Illinois and Indiana. Farther south, forecasters expect lighter snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Snow flurries on Tuesday were reported in northern Louisiana.

Forecasters are warning drivers to use caution, saying roads may be slippery and visibility may be poor.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Officials say they’re preparing to clear icy roads and bridges, with Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert saying Tuesday that crews in that state were readying plows and salt spreaders.

Forecasters say moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is interacting with colder air during the year’s first cold snap across much of the region.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots