Funeral service held for slain Chicago emergency room doctor

November 30, 2018 5:24 pm
 
LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Family and friends of an emergency room doctor killed in a shooting at a Chicago hospital say they still can’t believe the woman is gone.

Dr. Tamara O’Neal was remembered Friday as a caring, loving and thoughtful person during funeral services at the First Church of God in LaPorte, Indiana.

O’Neal was shot to death by her former fiance after he confronted her outside Mercy Hospital on Nov. 19. Her attacker was killed during a shootout with police that left an officer dead. Also killed was pharmacy technician Dayna Less.

O’Neal’s family said she was determined to be a doctor to serve others.

Funerals for Less and Officer Samuel Jimenez were held Monday.

