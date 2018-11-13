Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Georgia lawyer accused of sexually exploiting children

November 13, 2018 4:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONROE, Ga. (AP) — A lawyer who serves as an assistant attorney general and part-time judge is accused of sexually exploiting children.

News outlets report 58-year-old George Randolph Jeffery was arrested Friday on child exploitation charges. Federal and state agents also raided his Monroe home that day.

Attorney Robbie Ballard says his firm represents Jeffery, who he says intends to plead not guilty. He remained an active member of the state bar in good standing as of Monday.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office says Jeffery was a state-appointed assistant attorney general for the Department of Human Services’ division of child support services. An office spokesperson told WSB-TV “we terminated Mr. Jeffery’s appointment as a Special Assistant Attorney General immediately upon getting word of the arrest.” He previously served as an associate probate judge.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation