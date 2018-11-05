Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Girl, 13, kidnapped from North Carolina mobile home park

November 5, 2018 7:50 pm
 
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 13-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a mobile home park.

Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said at a news conference that a witness saw a man dressed in black with a yellow bandana grab Hania Noelia Aguilar in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park on Monday.

Police say the eighth grader had taken her aunt’s keys to start the vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop. They say the man forced her into the green Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates NWS 984 and drove off.

McNeill says investigators are interviewing witnesses, family and friends, canvassing the neighborhood and checking area surveillance cameras.

This story has been corrected to show the girl’s middle name is Noelia, not Noleia.

