‘Give me candy!’ Viral video leads to NYC bullying suspect

November 23, 2018 12:38 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of violently bullying a 9-year-old boy at a Brooklyn public housing complex.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Thursday that “the child is now safe and the subject has been apprehended.”

A video that went viral showed the bully punching the young boy in the face and slamming his victim’s head into a wall as he screams “Give me candy!”

The video was viewed on Instagram 60,000 times in two hours. It’s since been taken down.

The 16-year-old is charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child. Police didn’t release his name because he’s a minor.

Shea says the video generated lots of tips from the public. He thanked people for speaking up.

