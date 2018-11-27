Listen Live Sports

Jane Sanders glad Burlington College investigation is over

November 27, 2018 12:35 pm
 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The wife of Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders says she expected to be cleared by a federal investigation into her role as president of the now-defunct Burlington College, but she doesn’t want to say anything more.

Jane O’Meara Sanders told The Associated Press on Tuesday she wouldn’t talk about the investigation when it was underway, and “now that it’s over, I am not going to start.”

Earlier this month, a family spokesman said Sanders was told by the Vermont office of the United States Attorney that she would not face charges for her role in the Burlington College land deal.

Federal investigators were probing allegations by a Republican activist that Sanders committed bank fraud when she arranged for the college to buy the property on the shores of Lake Champlain.

